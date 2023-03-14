Made in China: Embrace the Journey

Now that we are over halfway done with the semester, the realization of inching closer to true adulthood is daunting. Although the school year is coming to an end, my journey feels like it is just beginning. If you had asked three years ago that I’d be a few months away from graduating and on my way to start a full-time reporter job in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, I would’ve laughed.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about my future and how caught up we as students can get at times doing the same routine day after day. When you’ve been in the loop of school since you were five years old, it can seem never-ending until you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. As someone who is graduating in May, it is starting to hit me. This is going to be my last few months of school ever. However, even though this chapter is ending, I have the rest of my life to look forward to.

I’m anxious yet equally as excited to finally put my skills to the test and give my best shot at journalism in a professional setting. I feel like this opportunity to work for a real broadcast news company is something I’ve always dreamed of and it’s finally coming true. Being able to share other people’s stories on a big platform has always been a goal of mine.

And if that’s not enough change in my life this year, I’d also like to share that I’ve been accepted into The European Journalism Institute program held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. This week-long trip in July will gather about 25 early-career journalists and upper-level journalism students worldwide. Hosted by The Fund for American Studies this program aims to, “engage with industry professionals to expand their understanding of religion in public life, explore fundamental issues related to journalism ethics, and boost reporting skills through lectures and workshops.”

I’ve never been to Europe before. As someone who was born outside of the United States but has never really traveled outside of the states, I am so thrilled to embark on this new experience. Being able to learn from my peers and journalism professionals is a dream. I am so grateful to be given this opportunity in hopes to gain knowledge and have a more worldly view of culture in connection to journalism and storytelling. This year feels like the year where I’ll finally be able to see the fruition of my hard work. I could not be happier or more excited about what is in store for me.

Write to Julia Lin at julia.barton@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...