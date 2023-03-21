Made in China: Senioritis

There are only seven weeks left this semester. So If you’re like me, a senior who finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel, you are also finding it hard to find motivation for your daily tasks.

Now that spring has sprung it is no secret that this is the part where students start to defrost and get to go outside more. The snow is melting and so are many students’ seasonal blues. One thing I have been struggling with is finding time to focus on academics in the midst of planning my future.

Finding motivation while powering through the rest of your classes has been difficult. Personally, I’m in a few classes that have nothing to do with my major, however, I need to fulfill the credit requirements. Those classes I’ve realized are the ones I am struggling with the most.

When picking my courses for my last semester I tried to pick ones that I could benefit from in my career field. I am currently in psychology, human observance, writing and speaking for broadcast and self-defense for women. These classes are all very different yet they are giving me new and interesting perspectives on topics I wasn’t previously familiar with.

As I am planning for my new career and figuring out where to live while juggling work and school I definitely have developed a procrastination tendency. However, it is starting to get to that point where you know you have to finish what you started in order to move on to the next level. Although the obstacles may not seem like they are the top priority lately, they matter and are crucial in order to move on.

Growing up without hating the process I’ve been taking into account and cherishing that many events such as sporting games, celebrating the holidays with my roommates and fun-themed campus events are coming to an end. I am mourning the end of an era. And I would be lying if I said I wasn’t sad that I will not be a student ever again.

I look back and think about how I’ve practically been going to school my whole life. Or at least the majority of my life. From the early mornings to late nights, even sometimes more than being at home with my family. Although I dread the research papers, group discussions and busy work I have left, I will love hating every second of it.

Write to Julia Lin at julia.barton@mnsu.edu

