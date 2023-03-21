Sweeping up the Bank

Nothing punctuates the opening of a new season quite like breaking out the brooms for a good old-fashioned sweep.

Minnesota State’s baseball team opened the season on a high note with three straight wins against Northern State last Thursday and Friday. Extending their current win streak to four straight and sit atop the NSIC.

Under the roof of US Bank Stadium, the Mavs would take the field on Thursday for a double header against the Wolves. In their first match up, the Mavs strike first in the second inning. Junior third-baseman Adam Schneider gave the Mavs a 1-0 lead on an RBI double.

However, after a single from the Wolves tied it in the fourth, the true onslaught began. Between the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings the Mavs scored 11 straight runs to give them a 12-1 lead entering the seventh. While the Wolves scored on an error to cut the deficit to 10, the game ended in a Mavs victory in their first game of the day.

Following a rest period, both sides take the field for game two of the day. The difference this time around is that it was a lower scoring affair between the two. The Wolves opened the first with a ground out RBI to score in the opening minutes.

However, the Mavs responded in quick fashion with an RBI from sophomore shortstop Aiden Byrne, a triple from freshman second baseman Matthew Fleischhacker, and a centerfield fly from junior third baseman Mikey Gottschalk to give the Mavs a 3-1 lead.

While the Wolves tried to make a late comeback after homering in the fourth, junior first baseman Ryan Friedges hammered one to the wall to give the Mavs a 5-2 victory.

Following the double header Head Coach Matt Magers was pleased with his team’s performance.

“Obviously in a conference season matchup, stakes are going to be higher, and I thought we did a great job,”Magers said. “Our goal is to win two out of three games every series and put us in a good situation. Ultimately the Pitching and defense did well only giving up six runs in three games and put us in a good situation to get the wins.”

Following their exciting first day, the Mavs had a quick turnaround as they opened with a 7 a.m. opener last Friday. Once again it was a very similar outcome to the previous games. The Wolves struck first, with a single into right field, but fell short after a single and two doubles from the Mavs, followed by a homer to right field by the Wolves to give the Mavs a 5-2 victory and the sweep.

Currently sitting as the number one seed in the NSIC, the Mavs look to continue their momentum. A mixed group of experience and youth to help make them a nightmare matchup for anyone that they can face. Head Coach Magers still feels the team needs to focus on what it can control and not make small mistakes.

“I think we have had solid pitching that has helped us with nine out of our last 10,”said Magers. “During which, we only gave up two or three runs which is a huge testament to the guys who are on the mound. Both are starters, and relievers have stepped up and answered some big questions to help us going forward.”

Header Photo: The MSU Men’s Baseball team swept Northern State with double-header wins 12-2 and 5-2 on Thursday, Mar. 16, in addition to the 5-2 win Friday, Mar. 17. (File Photo)

Write to Charlie Groeber at charles.groebner@mnsu.edu

