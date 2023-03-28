Don’t fall victim to the ‘senior slide’

As we approach the month of April, many of us students are prepping for graduation and all that comes with it. It is one of the most exciting, yet scary, moments in life to enter the “real world,” and it can sometimes cloud our better judgment. Just because we are graduating doesn’t mean we should slack off and not complete our schoolwork. We as students should finish our academic careers off strong.

The phrase “senior slide” is all too common for students these days as it’s so easy to find yourself in that mindset. I mean, if you’re almost rid of school forever, what’s the point of putting a ton of effort in if it won’t matter anymore? Well, there are still plenty of good reasons to stay motivated.

While this can be a stressful time for graduates, it’s important to still set yourself up for success. Although schoolwork may end, that doesn’t mean you won’t have a full plate in your occupation and other aspects of adulting. Pushing yourself to do your best while under stress will only help prepare you for what comes after college.

Another key thing to remember is that your GPA still matters. During high school, the goal was to get a solid GPA as different colleges have certain GPA requirements. Some may think once you’re in college, it doesn’t matter as long as you pass. However, there are multiple benefits to keeping your grades up.

Upon graduation, whatever your GPA ends at, decides whether you graduate with honors and what kind of honors. With a 3.5, you are awarded with Cum Lade, a 3.8 awards you with Magna Cum Lade and a perfect GPA, or a 4.0 awards you Summa Cum Lade. Apart from simply having bragging rights, this also looks great on applications, making it easier to find jobs.

Furthermore, some companies will actually have you include your college transcripts in your application. Needing a certain GPA to get somewhere doesn’t end at college. It can sometimes follow you throughout your entire career.

Finally, simply do it for yourself. It’s always good to challenge yourself to be the best version of you that you can be. Succeeding in school will only lead to succeeding in other parts of your life. It will be something to look back on and be proud of yourself for.

Graduating from college is a very thrilling time in life. While it is important to take advantage of the time you have left to be with friends and have fun, it is also equally important to keep up the hard work as you finish off your last year of schooling.

Like this: Like Loading...