Made in China: Spring is here

As a Minnesota Native, April is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you are going to get. Whether it is a blizzard on Friday and sunny skies of 70 degrees on Wednesday, April in Minnesota is more indecisive than 16 year old Julia at the mall.

With the fluctuation of weather, there also seems to be a buzz or spring fever, if you will, amongst the college students at Minnesota State. Could it be the defrosting of the deep seasonal depression many of us experience during the long winter months, perhaps? Or is it the fact that we are on our last leg of the semester and the seniors and itching to graduate?

With my eyes set on the horizon to walk across that stage on May 5, I am starting to feel the spirit of the spring season. I even started to clean out my closet and dispose of things I do not wish to take with me to my next adventure to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Spring cleaning is a must for anyone who lives in a state where it snows. Vacuuming your car floor mats after months of dirt has been collected is oddly satisfying. Also looking under your bed and finding trinkets from months ago is a rabbit hole of entertainment. But the most satisfying thing is throwing away all of the things you shoved under there in November.

Another thing I love about Spring is the snow-melted ground that defrosts the pet feces and mold. But you know what they say, you can’t have the rainbow without the rain. However, as someone who has been diagnosed with asthma recently and has severe seasonal allergies, this time of year is a recipe for disaster. Zyrtec and Flonase become my best friends until the weather decides to finally pick a mood.

Spring is like a preview of what is about to come. Although things are gloomy and drab, spring is a time when you can prepare yourself for a fun and packed summer. For me that means going shopping for summer clothes, putting away my heated blankets and starting to search for my hammock. Going outdoors is one of my favorite things to do for myself. Whether it’s going on a hike through the park or on a “Hot Girl Walk” with my roommates, as long as the weather keeps getting nicer, it’s harder to be in a bad mood.

Write to Julia Lin at julia.barton@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...