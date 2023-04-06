Don’t rely on technology for homework

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has been rapidly evolving over the past few years and has become an integral part of our lives. One example is ChatGPT, a language model designed to process natural language input and produce output that sounds very similar to human talk. This technology has become increasingly popular among students, who use it for homework, research and other academic purposes.

While ChatGPT can be a useful tool for students, it is important to be aware of its limitations and potential dangers when it comes to writing academic papers. One major danger is the risk of plagiarism.

Since ChatGPT is designed to produce human-like responses, there is a risk that it may produce text that is too similar to existing content, leading to unintentional plagiarism. Furthermore, ChatGPT may not always produce accurate or reliable information, which could result in the inclusion of incorrect or misleading content in academic papers. As such, it is important for students to exercise caution when using ChatGPT and to always double-check the accuracy and originality of the content produced by the language model.

Those last three paragraphs were written by an AI, not a human. Despite how convincing and full of life the words sounded, they’re nothing more than binary code; 0’s and 1’s made by a lifeless bot.

Technology has been rapidly advancing in years’ past, and the recent rise in artificial intelligence has caught many students’ eyes. Why spend hours writing a paper when a robot can do it in seconds? Why go through all the pain just to get an average grade, when you could have someone write it for you and pass with flying colors?

The answer: learning. As students, the reason we spend tens of thousands of dollars, pull all-nighters to study and spend hours writing papers is so we can understand the course material to the fullest extent. Doing all that schoolwork may be a temporary pain in the behind, but after looking at the big picture, it spells out success for the future.

We as students go to college to get better job opportunities post-graduation. If your entire academic record is supported by cheating, plagiarism or other peoples’ work, it may look good at first to the hiring manager. But once you accept the job and realize you have no clue what you’re doing, you’ll start to wish that you had put in the work in the first place.

Despite ChatGPT being a recent trend, many teachers have already caught onto the program. It is much safer to play it safe and do your homework yourself, rather than risk a failing grade.

