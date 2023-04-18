Made in China: Importance of Closure

I was 18 years old when I realized the importance of closure. As someone who never had a formal in-person high school graduation ceremony due to the pandemic, I never truly felt that significant chapter in my life end. Quickly transitioning into college, but covid edition, I felt like my life dramatically shifted instantly. Transitioning from one stage to the next, I was so busy thinking about what was next that I did not take the time to reflect on the end of an era.

Walking across the stage in the Taylor Center in three weeks will be significant for me. Not only does it signify the accomplishment of hard work throughout my time at Mankato State, but also the recognition of finishing an era in which I dedicated so many long nights to achieve my goals. Since I came here in 2020, I have strived to push myself. Taking summer classes every year, reaching out for internship opportunities and working odd jobs in the community, May 5 will not only be a day to celebrate, but also recognize all of my efforts over the past three years.

Although the turnover from this adventure to the next will be sudden, I am glad that I will be able to have closure this time. From an outsider’s perspective, having a full-time job doing what I love right after college is a great accomplishment. But to be honest, about two months ago, I had no idea where or what I was going to do for work post-graduation.

I feel like many upper-level students can feel this way at times, not knowing what their next stage in life will be. To that, I say you just have to trust the process and believe in yourself that you put in the work and that it will pay off. None of the efforts I made throughout my time here really came to fruition until this semester. The long days and even longer nights went unrecognized, or so I thought, for years. However, when you finally get your first break, it makes it all so worth it. Looking back, I never would’ve gotten the opportunities I have now if I didn’t put in those hours. No matter how important you think your job is, every effort makes a contribution to your overall end goal. Keeping your focus is key and trust that your time will come.

Besides academic milestone closures, personal relationship and friendship closures are equally as important. This past weekend, I had to say goodbye to my best friend who is in the army. She is getting deployed for a year in Kuwait working as a mental health specialist for soldiers in the middle east. Although this will be the longest time apart since we’ve been friends, I am so incredibly proud of her and what she is doing for our country. Although this isn’t goodbye forever, I am so thankful I was able to get closure and wish her the best for her new adventure.

