Letter to the Editor: Scholars Serving Time

My name is Kayla Lundgren. I am 33 years old. I am currently enrolled in Scholars Serving Time program through MSU-Mankato.

I was not passionate about school as a juvenile. I thought I knew best, and frankly had better things to fill my days with and signed out the day after I turned 16. It wasn’t until 2019 I found myself incarcerated and pushed myself to obtain my GED. Attending graduation and shaking hands with the directors and education administration I found myself overwhelmed by emotion. I had never felt such pride and accomplishment.

Fast forward 4 years. I have almost completed my first semester of my associates of arts degree. Not only completed but doing very well. I have applied myself to the best of my ability and my grades reflect my efforts. I want my kids to know that anything in life worth having will only come by working hard. I do not regret my past and am grateful to be here to speak about all that I have overcome.

I want to say thank you to the coordinators here at Shakopee, as well as Dr. Vicki Hunter, Dr. Matt Loayza, Dr. Kathleen Blue and last but not least Dr. Rachael Hanel for making it possible to further my education. I will be a better woman, mother and wife because of this program.

Sincerely, Kayla L. Lundgren

Scholars Serving Time, Shakopee

