Letter to the Editor: Scholars Serving Time

I’m so grateful for the educational program at Mankato. After getting sentenced I felt as if I had no hope whatsoever. But after applying and getting accepted to college I’m at a loss for words. I’m basically all pumped up for the future. Yeah, it might have some bumpy roads but what’s life without crossroads to make you grow? I’m happy I’m leaving prison with an AA to show off to my baby boy and family of course! And to all my fellow MSU students, everybody scream—“I got my AA so no more minimum wage –well for now! Xoxo MSU!!!

Kayla Pope

Scholars Serving Time, Shakopee

Like this: Like Loading...