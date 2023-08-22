We are The Reporter

Since 1926, The Reporter at Minnesota State University, Mankato has been supplying students and faculty with MSU-related content. Our staff of writers, photographers and ad representatives has been student run since day one.

This year’s staff are ready to take on new stories, opportunities and challenges. Let’s take a look at the brand new editorial board.

Emma Johnson, a returning member, is entering her junior year and new role as Editor in Chief. She spent the last few years working her way up from Staff Writer to Variety Editor, News Director and now Editor in Chief. She recently worked as an intern at Keloland Media Group in her hometown Sioux Falls, South Dakota where she produced the 5 p.m. newscast.

Lilly Anderson is a returning staff member, now entering her new position as the Photo Editor. She’ll be entering her junior year majoring in media and communications. Previously, she was a staff photographer, capturing campus events, sports games and theater shows. She spent her summer working as a photo intern at the Mankato Free Press.

Hayden Lee is also a returning staff member, taking on the Sports Editor position. He joined The Reporter last fall as a sports staff writer. He covered women’s tennis, men’s basketball and wrote several lengthy columns about his opinions in the sports world.

Senior Mercedes Kauphusman is a returning staff member, now as the Variety Editor. Majoring in communications, she covered student events on campus ranging from themed nights to student workshops. Prior to working at The Reporter, she wrote for HerCampusMNSU.

Rounding out the editorial board, Alexandra Tostrud is returning as a copy editor. From in-depth investigative news to music events to features, she’s written it all over the last two years. Last spring she wrote a column on her adventures while she studied abroad at Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

As the first issues of the year come out this week, the editorial staff is excited to assume their new roles and strive to achieve great plans this year. We plan on expanding more into our multimedia outlets by expanding into podcasts with new shows releasing this fall.

To keep up with what’s going on around MSU and The Reporter, pick up a copy on one of the many newsstands around campus, follow us on Instagram @msureporter and online at www.msureporter.com. If you have any story ideas or are interested in joining, come stop by CSU 293.

