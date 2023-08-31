Women’s golf defends their home course

The Minnesota State Women’s Golf team was back on the green Monday and Tuesday for the Maverick Invitational. The squad smoked the competition by coming in first place with a total team score of 632.

The six-team event was held at the Faribault Golf Club. The invite was played on a par-72 and a 5,607 yard course. The Mavs margin of victory was 37. Second place went to Southwest Minnesota State with a total team score of 669 and third place was Minot State with a total team score of 671.

The Mavs dominance was evident throughout the leaderboard, where nine players finished in the top 10. Sophomore Sammy Youngquist led it the whole way through on her way to a first-place finish.

Youngquist scored a 153 to finish nine over par, picking up where she left off last year. Youngquist averaged a score of 80.1 for the fall and spring, earning her second best on the team. She played in five spring events, including a season-best 155 at the Wildcat Classic.

Sophomore Lauren Rebrovich finished second with a total score of 155. Rebrovich and Youngquist recorded the lowest shots of the day by getting a 71 and a 73 respectively. Rebrovich competed in three fall events last year, averaging a score of 82.1. Her best performance came in the Golden Bear Classic where shot a career low 68. She tied for second at that same event with a total score of 145.

Senior Anna Cihak rounded out the top three with a total score of 156. Cihak is the most experienced member of the team. She has played 51 rounds in her career as a Maverick. Cihak competed in five tournaments last fall with an average score of 76.6. Her career low also came in the Golden Bear Classic last fall when she shot a 70. She also competed in five tournaments in the spring.

In the Wildcat Classic, she got a total score of 143 and took home medalist honors. Her efforts in the Classic earned her NSIC Women’s Golfer of the Week. Cihak’s honors didn’t stop there as she was also named in the NSIC Spring All-Academic Team and was a First-Team All-Conference selection.

Freshman Claire Schweim finished with a total score of 158 on her way to fifth. In sixth was sophomore Ava Olsen, with a total score of 159. Tying for eighth place were seniors Sam Soulier and Crystal Cariveau with total scores of 163.

Head coach Alex Schmitz is looking for his team to continue the momentum that they built in their first tournament.

“The women played two solid days of golf. We had great play from our underclassman this week. We are looking forward to building off of this as we head to Bemidji State in two weeks,” Schmitz said.

The Mavs will return to action Sept. 11-12 to compete in the Tracy Lane Memorial.

Header Photo: All 11 MSU golfers placed in the top 20 at the Maverick Invitational, including the winners of first, second and third place. (Photo Courtesy MSU Athletics)

Write to Mohamed Warsame at mohamed.warsame@mnsu.edu

