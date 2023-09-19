Mavs hockey picked to finish sixth in CCHA Poll

In the recent Central Collegiate Hockey Association poll, Minnesota State men’s hockey has been selected to finish sixth. This poll is made up of the votes of all of the conference coaches in the CCHA.

The Mavericks received 45 votes, good enough for sixth place out of eight teams. Michigan Tech received 67 votes (with four first place votes) to lead the poll. Following them was Northern Michigan (66 votes, three first place), Bowling Green (55), Bemidji State (49), and St. Thomas (45 votes, one first place).

Finishing seventh and eighth, behind Minnesota State is Ferris State (36) and Lake Superior State (29).

Minnesota State will begin their season hosting St. Cloud State Friday, October 13 at 7:07 p.m.

