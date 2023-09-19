In order to truly remember an experience, I need to write about it. That’s how life works, right?

In all seriousness, four days ago, I was able to take part in a lifelong dream of mine: Calling a football game.

I grew up watching guys like Joe Buck, Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle, Gus Johnson and so many more narrate the sports that I loved to watch. The little kid that once idolized these announcers finally got a taste of what it is like to be the voice of their team.

There are a few reasons I was excited to accept the opportunity to be the voice of the Bombers. Although I could never replace Bob Bendickson, whom I was filling in for, I gave the team and the fans a new voice to hear from above. Being a former football player and student at Braham, it was an honor to come back and be a part of the team from a new perspective.

Selfishly speaking, I feel like I know a lot about the game of football and that I was made for a role like this. Being able to do something like this is a gift, and I am grateful to have been put in this position.

Apart from it being my brother’s first home game of his senior year, it was Parents Night, so I was able to recognize the families who raise and watch their sons play the game that they love. That also meant that I was able to call the names of my own parents and my brother. I could go on and on about how much that meant to me, but hey, I already did that, at least for my brother. Haha. Go read that story, it’s on the website.

But with all the excitement comes nervousness too. I didn’t want to suck, I didn’t want to mess up and I didn’t want to ruin the experience for everyone watching. But luckily, that did not happen. Sure, I was a little shaky at first. For those reading that heard me call the team the 2020 Bombers, they are actually not. Newsflash, it’s 2023!

The reasons I was excited were the reasons that I succeeded. Being from a town like Braham, we all know each other, at least kind of. With their support, whether they knew it or not, I was able to call the game confidently. Additionally, I want to thank Shawn Kuhnke, who granted me the opportunity to call this game, along with Trevor White, Aitor Leniz and Jay Sparling for making the process so easy for me with all of their experience putting on these games in the past.

To close, I want to say this. To that little kid that watched Joe Buck and wanted to be him, you succeeded. Joe Buck may not be the best example, because who wants to be Joe Buck? Sorry, Ali. But to everyone else reading this, my small triumph on Friday has a bigger meaning. I had a dream, and years later, I found myself in that very position. It reminds me of something my dad used to tell me. When I was faced with a problem or questioned what I was or who I would be, he would tell me, “you can do anything, as long as you set your mind to it.” So, to you dad, thank you, and to everyone else, don’t stop believing. If you love something, don’t hesitate. Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon. Shoutout Pop Smoke. There is no doubt in my mind that with confidence and passion, anything is possible. I hope that someday, everyone will find themselves living out their dream, and doing something that brings them joy.

I guess what I’m saying is just never lose hope. It is the emotion that drives us as humans the most. Although there is such a thing as false hope, even that will still bring you to new places and new experiences that will strengthen you as a person.

Now that the original goal is accomplished, maybe my next one will be to call a Vikings game. Stay tuned. Skol.

Header Photo: The Braham Bombers flexed their muscles again Friday night, defeating East Central, 56-6. They now are 3-0 and take on Barnum this Friday. (Photo courtesy of Hayden Lee)

Write to Hayden Lee at hayden.lee@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...