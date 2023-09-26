Mavs announce dates for Pond on Madison scrimmages

With hockey season rapidly approaching, both Minnesota State hockey programs have announced their intrasquad scrimmages to be played at the Pond on Madison. The events are free and open to the public, featuring 3-on-3 competition.

Women’s Scrimmage: Tuesday, September 26

Three 20 minute scrimmages will be held, with resurfacing in between games. Opportunities for autographs will take place during the games and do not include the players and teams on the ice. Following the last game around 7:30 p.m., MSU will host a skate with the Mavericks. All skaters are required to sign a waiver prior to skating.

Men’s Scrimmage: Thursday, September 28

The men’s team will be taking a different approach, splitting the team into two groups. To begin, group B will sign autographs from 5:50-6:30 p.m. before Group A plays two 20-minute running time halves at 6 p.m.

Following the conclusion of Group A’s game, Group B will suit up to play two 20-minute running time halves while Group A signs autographs from 7 p.m-7:30 p.m.

The women’s team begins their season at Sacred Heart on Oct. 6 while the men’s team will host the University of Nebraska-Omaha the following day.

Write to Hayden Lee at hayden.lee@mnsu.edu

