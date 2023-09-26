Men place sixth, women place fourth at Roy Griak Invitational

The Roy Griak Invitational concluded Saturday with the men’s and women’s cross country teams both placing inside the top ten in their respective races.

For the men, Tanner Maier was able to place third with a time of 25:45.2 behind only Ransom Allen of Wayne State and Ryan Hartman of Augustana.

Junior Ray Ure took 27th with a time of 26:31.2 while Nikolai Schmanski finished in 45th place with a time of 26:53.4 to lead the Mavs to their sixth place finish.

Finishing above the Mavs was Indiana Wesleyan in first, Wayne State in second, Dordi in third, Augustana in fourth, and UC-Colorado Springs in fifth.

On the women’s side, junior Emily Cunningham led the way. Her tenth place finish was the best among Maverick runners, but MaKenna Thurston was not far behind, finishing 12th. Makayla Bishop was the Mavs’ third top scorer, finishing 45th with a time of 23:48.8.

Just three teams finished above the Mavericks: Augustana, University of Mary and Wayne State.

Next up for the Mavericks is the Briar Cliff Invite on October 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Adams Nature Preserve in Sioux City, Iowa.

This will be the final meet before the NSIC Championships scheduled for October 21.

Following the NSIC Championships are the NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championships.

