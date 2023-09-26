NFL, What Do You Know? Week 3 Edition

Welcome to NFL What Do You Know. This is a segment that I will be doing weekly, if pages provide, starting now.

Dolphins Historic Day

Just when you thought the Miami Dolphins had already put the NFL world on notice with their start to the season, they hang 70 points on the Denver Broncos’ head. The Dolphins’ 70-20 victory over the Broncos saw them score the most points in a game since 1966. In week one, the Dolphins’ tremendous passing game was on display. In week two, they showed a glimpse of what their running game could be. On Sunday, they were hitting on all cylinders. They totaled 726 yards on offense, while collecting 30 first downs and went six for six in the red zone.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 passing yards, four touchdowns and had a passer rating of 155.8. Tyreek Hill was his usual unstoppable self and got nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. Raheem Mostert got 142 total yards and had four touchdowns. Rookie running back De’Von Achane rushed for 208 yards. When they are capable of doing that with their passing and running game, what are defenses supposed to do? It will be exciting to see how this Dolphins offense plays for the rest of the season and if they will be in conversation as one of the best offenses the league has ever seen.

Payton’s Problems

Now to the other side of that humiliating scoreline, the Broncos.​​ To this point, the Russell Wilson experiment in Denver has been a disaster. However, this loss had very little to do with him. A large slice of the ‘blame pie’ has to be given to Sean Payton. After all, he was the one who said that the coaching job that Nathaniel Hackett did last season was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” They’re now 0-3 and have lost two home games they were favored to win and gave up 70 points. As bad as the Broncos’ offense was last year, the defense was still really good. It’s concerning that their defense is looking as bad as it is when their season seemingly would depend on if Wilson could become a competent quarterback again for them to compete.

Jets, Please Sign a Quarterback

I hope the New York Jets get a new quarterback in the building to not waste the rest of this season. After all the hype and excitement of trading for Aaron Rodgers was quickly and brutally gone after he tore his achilles four snaps into his Jet-career, the Jets handed the keys to the car back to Zach Wilson. Unsurprisingly, he crashed it. The Jets’ defense held the New England Patriots to 15 points but their offense couldn’t muster up more than 10 points. After the game, even head coach Robert Saleh seemed to have lost the will to pretend that Wilson will make the Jets competitive this season. “Right now, Zach is the best player in the, uh, he’s who gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said. The Jets somehow pulled off a win against the Bills and are now 1-2. They need to sign a veteran or trade for one to not waste a season for this talented team and kill the momentum that Saleh has built over the last year.

Wake up call for the Cowboys

Apart from the 50-point loss by the Broncos, the most embarrassing loss of the week took place in Arizona. The Dallas Cowboys went into the game against the Cardinals as 13-point favorites, and after theri dominant performances in their first two games were expected to destroy the Cardinals. Things like allowing 222 rushing yards, 11 penalties, going one for five in the red zone and missing three offensive linemen will get you beat. The Cowboys have been rightly praised the last couple of weeks and have been patting themselves on the back. They will need to make sure they bounce back against the Patriots next week and show that this game was just a one off.

Taylor Swift Graces Arrowhead

Taylor Swift attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in Arrowhead Stadium for Travis Kelce is something I did not have on my NFL bingo card this season, but here we are. Kelce provided us all with the great reminder that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. In a 24-hour span, Kelce got seven catches for 69 yards, a touchdown catch, gained 300,000 social media followers, a plus 400% increase in merchandise sales and now has a top five selling jersey. His team also won 41-10 against the Bears. I guess the only shame was that Swift had to watch that pathetic team in person.

Header Photo: I know everyone has heard of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce dating rumors, but here is another reminder of America’s newest power couple. (Ed Zurga/The Associated Press)

