No. 12 Minnesota State returns home to face familiar foes

The no. 12 ranked Mavs women’s soccer team looks to add two wins to their total this weekend back at the Pitch.

After defeating the University of Mary and settling for a draw against Minot State, Minnesota State slid to no. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. They slid seven spots from their rank in last week’s poll.

First up for the Mavs will be an opponent that they have dominated in recent years; St. Cloud State. The Huskies and Mavs have played 36 times, dating back to 1995. In those games, the Mavs lead the all-time series 37-7-2 and have won 16 of the last 20 times the teams have gone head to head.

This season, the Huskies are 6-2 and are coming off of a weekend in which they defeated Augustana and Wayne State at home. They are led by fifth-year forward Jenna Dominguez, who was named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week after her two game-winning goals in early September.

Following their battle with the Huskies Friday, the Bulldogs will come down to take the pitch the next day.

Similar to their history with the Huskies, the Mavs have won the majority of games against the Bulldogs, owning the all-time series lead, 23-8-5. However, they have only won 13 of their last 20 matchups, including a match that went to 2OT and two that went to shootouts.

The Bulldogs have had an up-and-down season to this point. Sitting at 2-3-3, the Bulldogs will be looking to get back above .500 this weekend. Anna Tobias leads the Bulldogs and the NSIC in goals with five, which included a hat trick against Minnesota-Crookston earlier in the year.

There is also history to be made this weekend. Mavs goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath is currently tied for second in MSU all-time shutouts and tied for third in all-time wins.

Friday’s game will begin at 3 p.m. and Saturday’s showdown will start at 1 p.m.

Header Photo: Despite not losing last week, the Mavs slid seven spots from no. 5 to no. 12 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. (Photo courtesy Maverick Athletics)

