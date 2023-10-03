BSU and BMW throw 90s themed block party

Last month the Black Student Union (BSU) and Black Motivated Women (BMW) collaborated to create a 90s-themed block party on the Performing Arts Lawn.

The party provided food to anyone who wanted to join in the festivities which consisted of cheeseburger sliders, chicken diablo empanadas, Santa Fe chicken egg rolls, vegetable egg rolls, water, and additional condiments. It also involved yard games such as jumbo jenga and giant uno as well as a photo booth to capture the memories. Music from the 90s music blasted from the speakers for everyone to dance to as students let loose and had fun with their friends under the clear blue skies and crisp evening air.

Lizzie Nyemah, the Marketing Chair of BMW, said that the theme was intentional as the 90s served as an influential time for black culture.

“I feel like the 90s were very influential for black culture,” said Nyemah. I feel like the 90s really had people accepting what black culture really is and I feel like that’s what we really wanted to highlight here.”

She also expressed excitement regarding 90s fashion, the overall feeling that the era brought and the goal of the event.

“I feel like they had the best clothing and it was very community-based so that’s what we really wanted to bring back and show,” Nyemah said. “I just wanted most students to experience more than just their everyday thing so this is a way for people to collab with each other.”

Sheri Alowonle, President of BMW, said months of planning went into the party itself.

“We’ve been planning this since last semester, in the spring. It was an idea for a while and then we realized that BSU had a plan to do a similar event so we decided to work together to plan the event for the semester,” Alowonle said.

Students attending the event were excited to try the different foods as well as spend time with friends and fellow students. English Secondary Education student, Lataiya Jackson, enjoyed the safe and welcoming environment.

“It’s a safe environment. You come here and everyone is welcome,” said Jackson.

Pre-nursing students Massy Toward and Devona Zarzar shared that they are friends of the hosts and were showing their support for the party and the 90s theme.

“Some of our friends are hosting it. We decided to pop out and show our support for them,” said Toward.

“A lot of the 90s fashion is around black culture so I liked how they did that,” Zarzar said.

As students arrived, it was clear that many fully embraced the 90s-themed fashion styles as well as showed their support for the event by dressing up, dancing, and playing games with friends.

Write to Grace Anderson at andersongrace117@gmail.com

Header Photo: The 90’s block party hosted by the Black Student Union and Black Motivated Women featured a night with 90’s music, yard games, a photo booth and free food. (Nate Tilahun/The Reporter)

Like this: Like Loading...