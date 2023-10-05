Hidden Gems to discover at MSU

Whether you’re looking to lounge on a comfy couch or need ideas for places to eat, we’ve got your roadmap for some of Minnesota State’s hidden gems.

Our first stop is the Relaxation Station in Carkoski Commons. Completely free of charge, the station consists of full body massage chairs, aromatherapy, white noise machines and more.To book an appointment call 507-389-5689 or visit the Health Education office in room 100 of Carkoski Commons.

Next we have Einstein Bros. Bagels. Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and located on the first floor of Myers Field House, Einstein Bros Bagels serves sandwiches, bagels, smoothies and more. It’s a nice place to stop if you have a class nearby.

Did you know Chet’s Place is open until midnight? Located in Carkoski Commons, this eatery/store is a popular choice for students, both on and off campus. Not only do they sell hot and fresh food, but they sell frozen foods, snacks, ice cream and even supplies such as tissue paper and hand soap. It’s a perfect place for a late-night snack or to find that one thing you forgot at home.

Next is Memorial Library. Now, I know what you’re going to say: “Why is the library on this list? Everyone knows about the library!” Hear me out. Sure, the library is a pretty quiet and pleasant place to go, but if you want to go somewhere absolutely silent, go to the third floor. Whether you enjoy the ambiance or just want to go somewhere quiet, the third floor is a perfect fit.

You know those days when you just want to sit and lie down for a while, but either the couch or chair you’re sitting in isn’t cutting it, or you can’t go back to your home for a bit? The couches in the green room in the Performing Arts Center are some of the comfiest on campus. Located in the basement by one of the stairwells, you should definitely check them out.

Speaking of which, on the third floor of the Clinical Sciences Building there are some low-to-the-ground couches that are extremely comfortable. Located right by some MavPods, before you turn to the office area, there are the couches. As a bonus, they’re close to some outlets. It’s the perfect place to recharge your laptop and rest your eyes.

Got a craving for climbing? Not only does Minnesota State have a rock climbing wall, it has two. One is located outdoors by parking lot 1 and the sports fields, and the other is located inside the Myers Field House. While students can use the walls for free, staff and community members will have to pay a fee. If you’d like to know more about pricing and parking, check mnsu.edu under Campus Recreation, Maverick Adventures and Climbing Walls.

Write to Ellie Meschke at eleanor.meschke@my.normandale.edu

Header Photo: Minnesota State’s campus is filled with hidden gems, including places to eat, study, relax, and hangout with other students. (Dylan Long/The Reporter)

Like this: Like Loading...