Women’s Hockey on the road to face Sacred Heart

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team is set to kick off its season off as it travels to Fairfield, Connecticut for a two-game series against Sacred Heart University Friday and Saturday.

The Mavericks head into the new season after finishing with a 15-20-1 record last year, with a conference record of 9-18. Their 2022-23 season ended with back to back defeats in the quarterfinal of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Mavs will start their season tied in sixth with the University of St. Thomas in the WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The teams ranked ahead of the Mavs are the University of Wisconsin, Ohio State University, the University of Minnesota, the University of Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State University.

One thing that will be different for MSU this season is the leadership group. Senior defenseman Charlotte Akervick was named the new captain. Sydney Langseth, Kennedy Bobyck and Madison Mashuga have been named alternate captains.

However, the Mav’s points leader from last season, senior Jamie Nelson, is returning to the team. Nelson had 22 assists, which equates to 0.76 assists per game. This put her at eighth in the WCHA rankings last season.

MSU’s opponent started its season Friday with a 5-2 win against Saint Michael’s College. Prior to their win, the Pioneers headed into the season ranked fourth in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Last season, the Mavs took on the Pioneers for the first time ever in the regular season. The Mavs beat the Pioneers 9-2 over the two games.

Write to Mohamed Warsame at mohamed.warsame@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...