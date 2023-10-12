Mavs to Madison

From allowing one goal to playing the No. 1 team in the conference, the Mavs’ have a completely different outlook this weekend.

Following a great start to the season where they scored 16 goals in a series against the Sacred Heart Pioneers, the Minnesota State Women’s hockey team will travel to Madison, Wis. for their first conference series of the season.

The Mavs are coming off of a week where they dominated the Sacred Heart Pioneers, but they will need to put their best foot forward to compete with the best-of-the-best, at least according to the polls.

Jamie Nelson launched herself into the history books last weekend, setting a new career high in points in a series (7), tying Kelsey King and Kim Corona for most points in a game (5) and earning WCHA Forward of the Week honors for her collective efforts.

Jayden Seifert is also off to a hot start. Her three assists on the offensive end, in addition to her presence in the Mavericks stifling defense earned her WCHA Defender of the Week.

With those two playing at the top of their game and goalie Lauren Barbro moving her way up in the MSU record books as well, the Mavs’ start could not get any hotter.

The reigning National Champions are off to a 4-0 start in defense of their title. They began the season by beating two non-conference opponents in Boston College and Lindenwood. In those four games, the Badgers have outscored their opponents 39-6. Britta Curl and Eden Lacey head this ‘greatest show on ice’ type of offense, combining for 22 points on the year so far.

Lacey leads all of Division I women’s hockey with 30 shots that have resulted in her leading the Badgers in goals with eight. Further strengthening their offensive attack is their ability on the power play. Their .500 power-play percentage ranks third in the country, but their eight power-play goals rank first.

Defending the net are Jane Gervais and Ava McNaughton who have combined for a .909 save percentage and 1.51 goals-against average.

The Mavs have struggled to contend with the Badgers throughout the program’s history. In 107 previous matchups, the Mavs are 3-101-3.

The Badgers are coached by Mark Johnson, who is the winningest coach in not only the team’s history, but all of NCAA women’s collegiate history. He has helped them to seven national titles in his 20 years of coaching.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m Thursday and Friday night in Martire Family Arena.

Write to Hayden Lee at hayden.lee@mnsu.edu

