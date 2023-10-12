River Whale Review aims to share student stories

For aspiring writers and artists, getting a boost of recognition, or simply a name in print can be difficult. River Whale Review is an online journal intended to publish hidden talent from undergraduate students at Minnesota State.

Associate Professor and author Geoff Herbach has assisted student editors in producing three issues, with the fourth on its way. The students range from artists to writers, graphic storytellers, musicians, visual artists, and more.

“it’s great for our students to see what others are up to,” Herbach said. “The level of ambition, production and talent here is pretty inspiring.”

River Whale provides students with the opportunity of experience, a useful boost for a resume. Student editor Isaiah Flolo works with a team of editors to assist with preparing submissions for publishing.

“We believe that publishing, getting that experience will help them [students] flourish in the future of getting their published work and how to best take these critiques or advice of how to make their work better,” Flolo said.

Flolo joined the team during spring semester 2023. With a specialty in poetry and fiction writing, Flolo encourages students to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Don’t be shy, we will take it in and see what we like and what we can help you achieve,” Flolo said. “It’s not just for our writing majors. It’s all for all majors who are interested in writing.”

A reading takes place at the end of each cycle, where students are able to speak or tell their stories to an audience.

“It does really help the reader explore that option, and it’s very liberating and actually kind of fun,” Flolo said.

With growing numbers every semester, the team has had to undergo an acceptance process. With more submissions, more rejections have to take place.

“It’s important for artists to get used to putting their art out there, whether it gets accepted or rejected,” Herbach said. “We don’t have room for all that is good.”

Although the team of volunteers is fully staffed, the door is open for future issues. Herbach also encourages students interested to join Maverick Writers, the campus writing club.

“Generally speaking, we have just a great creative writing program and culture on campus,” Herbach said. “You don’t have to be a major to get involved, although students who get involved often end up majoring or minoring, because it’s such a great community.”

River Whale Review submissions must be sent to riverwhalereview@gmail.com by Oct. 27. Students can visit the website riverwhalereview.com or contact Herbach for more information.

“The work has been excellent every issue,” Herbach said. “Each semester we get more and more submissions, which is a sign word is getting out.”

Write to Mercedes Kauphusman at mercedes.kauphusman@mnsu.edu

Header Photo: River Whale Review is an online literary journal that publishes fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and other arts by undergraduates. (Courtesy riverwhale.com)

