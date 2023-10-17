Football trending north after win over Western Oregon

The Mavs moved all the way up to No. 4 in the rankings before Saturday’s game against Western Oregon, and they showed everyone why they deserve that ranking.

Their 45-14 dismantling of the Wolves was as dominant as can be, and the game was never in question.

Of all of the major statistical categories, the Wolves only bested the Mavs in yards per carry. The Mavs went 4-4 in the red zone, won the turnover battle and had more time of possession.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Wolves first possession, the Mavs got the scoring party started with Matthew Jaeger, their reigning NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week, who knocked through his only field goal of the afternoon.

Before the half was over, the Mavs put together two more scoring drives that ended in touchdowns while the Wolves remained scoreless. The first scoring drive was an 11-play, 85-yard effort capped off by Shen Butler-Lawson Jr.’s one-yard touchdown run. This possession took up over six minutes, and their other scoring drive took up almost five and a half.

When you do the math, their three first half scoring drives took up over an entire quarter. It was the calm, methodical drives that helped the Mavs gain the lead entering the third quarter, but the Wolves were able to get on the board with a quick score.

On their first drive of the second half, WOU blocked a punt and returned it for a 15-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 17-7.

To respond, Hayden Ekern fired his second touchdown pass of the day, a 27-yard strike to Grant Guyett for his first touchdown of the season. On their next drive, Ekern threw his third touchdown pass of the game. Their nine-play, 55-yard drive was finished off by a one-yard touchdown catch by Tony Anger to essentially put the game out of reach, 31-7.

In the fourth quarter, which was pretty much “garbage time,” the Wolves kicked off the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run, but again the Mavs answered with two touchdowns of their own.

On the ensuing drive, Ekern launched a fourth touchdown to TreShawn Watson, a 25-yard strike to put the Mavs up 38-14. The Wolves looked to be on their way to another touchdown on their next drive, as they sat at the MSU 21, but Khai West ensured that they stayed under 20 points. He intercepted a pass from WOU’s Gannon Winker and took it 100 yards to the house for a Maverick touchdown that would end up being their last of the day, 45-14.

Ekern’s four touchdowns were a season-high for him, while the Maverick defense held the Wolves to seven offensive points.

Moving to 7-0 and being one of just two undefeated NSIC teams, the Mavs now take their show on the road to play the other team with a perfect record: the Augustana Vikings.

Kickoff for what is likely the battle for the No. 1 seed in the NSIC is set for 1 p.m. in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Header Photo: The Mavs are on a historic run, but so are the Vikings. So again, the question is, which will give? The immovable object or the unstoppable force? (Lilly Anderson/The Reporter)

Write to Hayden Lee at hayden.lee@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...