Latin night of culture and fun

The Multicultural Center’s Latinx Affairs group hosted its Latino Heritage Celebration in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom on Friday, just in time for the conclusion of Hispanic Heritage Month, which went from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Students of Hispanic and Latino backgrounds were brought together to celebrate while also learning about each other’s Latinidad — which refers to shared attributes of all Latin American people. Other non-Latino students on campus were also invited to learn more about MSU’s Latino community and culture.

Fabiola Diaz, director of the Latinx Affairs, said she was pleased with this event where students from different Latino backgrounds were able to converse with one another. She said she couldn’t have done it without the help of several MSU students.

“The efforts that went into planning this event is teamwork. Working along with the Latinx graduate assistant, our student leaders and student volunteers, is what is all about; coming together to celebrate in unity for a chance to celebrate our Latino community on campus,” Diaz said.

The night consisted of learning Latindad culture and history through a scavenger hunt presented by a group of MSU’s Latino student body, a Zumba lesson taught by Chiara Carnelutti, the graduate assistant of Latinx Affairs. The night concluded with a performance from Mi Peru MN group where everyone shared one last dance together.

The event also included several speeches from Henry Morris, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Iván Roberto Sierra Medel, Consulate of Mexico in S.t Paul; Dr. Beatriz DeSantiago-Fjelstad, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the Educational Specialist Program of the Department of Educational Leadership; and David Mesta, Student Body Vice President of Student Government.

All speeches were filled with words of motivation and gratitude toward all MSU Latino students who participated in making the event possible and for choosing to celebrate their cultures on campus.

Diaz said having this celebration on campus has a great impact on students and staff who have chosen to learn more about their Latino roots. The diverse event has given many students opportunities to finally have a chance to celebrate their pride in being part of a Hispanic/Latino country and recognize the many efforts of their fellow Latino companions.

“We will acknowledge our student and staff community to recognize our efforts and culture we share and bring onto campus. Latino Heritage Month is a month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latino history and culture.” Diaz said. “We give extra recognition to the many contributions made to the history and culture of the United States, including important advocacy work, vibrant art, popular and traditional foods, and much more. Also, Latino Heritage Month provides the opportunity to explore the incredible impact Latinas and Latinos have had on the United States for generations.”

Many students were able to represent their countries through the scavenger hunt. First-year MSU student Alex Perez represented her country, El Salvador, and said she felt honored in showing her culture to fellow students and staff of MSU.

“It feels like the best feeling you could possibly feel because El Salvador is me. I love my country. I love who I stand for and what I represent. It feels like a really big honor even though it’s not all that. It just feels like a big deal.” Perez said. “Even though we’re a small country, we’re really strong. We have a lot of really big stuff. I feel like we represent Central America but not because we have salvadoran crema or pupusas. It’s different from everything else. Everything is just our own. We represent ourselves and we’re very proud of everything that we create.”

MSU Senior Jasmine Ortuno, who represented Mexico for the celebration, shared her thoughts on how meaningful and fun it was to hold a celebration celebrating not just her culture but everyone else’s.

“I think it was awesome. We got to see a lot of different cultures and the speakers were amazing honestly.” Ortuno said. “Especially in a PWI, you don’t really get to celebrate Latino culture. It’s not really shown but this event got us together as a community and it was really fun.”

To find out more about Latinx Affairs, visit msnu.edu/LatinxAffairs or contact Fabiola Diaz at fabiola.diaz@mnsu.edu

Header Photo: LatinX Affairs brought people together to celebrate Latino Heritage, an annual celebration from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15

