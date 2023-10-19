How to train your bulldog

After suffering two tough losses to the reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers, the Minnesota State women’s hockey team will seek redemption against the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

The Mavs have felt the ultimate high of blowing out a team in a series with their sweep over Sacred Heart. They also know the feeling of being blown out, as was the case against No. 1 ranked in Wisconsin.

That said, their season essentially starts over this weekend. The Mavs have a 0 goal differential on the season — they have scored 16 goals and allowed 16 goals. They are also 2-2. The only stat that hurts them is their 0-2 conference record. However, they have a chance to bring that back to .500 with wins over the Bulldogs.

But the Bulldogs are no slouch. The No. 8 team in Division I women’s hockey is also 2-2 and coming off of a weekend where they were swept. Ohio State got the best of them in their last outing at home. The Bulldogs will be traveling to Mankato for their first road games of the season. Historically, the Bulldogs have the edge over the Mavs with a 85-12-10 record, but the Mavs have won eight of their games on home ice.

Eve Gascon has played the majority of minutes in front of the net for the Bulldogs. On the season, she has 83 saves, a 94% save percentage and a 1-2 record in her starts. Hailey McLeod spells Gascon, and in her only start she recorded 10 saves in a shutout win for the Bulldogs.

Overall, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 12-7. Mannon McMahon is responsible for one third of those goals. In their first game of the season, she found the back of the net for all four of her goals. Clara Van Wieren and Reece Hunt combine for five goals as solid no. 2 and 3 scorers.

The Mavs’ have two goalies who have earned a significant amount of playing time. Suzette Faucher has started three games, has a 1-1 record in games she finished, and has 63 saves. Lauren Barbro also has a 1-1 record, 32 saves and an 87% save percentage.

Jamie Nelson leads the Mavs offensively. She has four goals and three assists on the season to give her seven points, which is the highest total on the team. Taylor Otremba and Whitney Tuttle each have five points on the season.

The 108th matchup between these two Minnesota teams will begin at 3 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m.

Header Photo: The Mavs are in a tough spot in their season, playing Wisconsin, UMD and St. Cloud State in back-to-back-to-back weeks. (Photo courtesy of Maverick Athletics)

Write to Hayden Lee at hayden.lee@mnsu.edu

