Mavs soccer still have everything left to play for

The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is back in action against the University of Minnesota-Crookston Friday.

The Mavericks are heading into this clash winless in their last two matches. Their most recent result was only their second loss of the season against Minnesota State University, Moorhead. MSU Moorhead went into the match with a 2-8-4 record. Despite the Dragons’ record, head coach Brian Bahl didn’t think the Mav underestimated them prior to their 2-1 loss.

“I don’t think we underestimated them. We still created quite a bit. I don’t think the chances we created were high quality enough chances, but we still created enough to win the game. We had a few really unfortunate things happen. It was a bizarre day,” Bahl said.

In the match against the Dragons, the Mavs conceded two goals from open play,which had happened only once this season before the match.

“We turned the ball over in the back third as we tried to build out and it kind of led to the goal. We had a player slip on the play. We had some things happen that we just haven’t had happen and didn’t bounce our way. We had a shot that bounced from one post to the other that didn’t go in the goal. There was just a lot of crazy things,” Bahl said.

The Mavs went into halftime with a 1-0 lead against the Dragons, but the match was flipped on its head when the Dragons scored two early goals in the second half.

“We don’t expect to concede a goal at all, and we definitely didn’t expect to concede a goal in that game. So I think it rattled us. As much as we talk about not getting rattled, that was a tough moment to not allow ourselves to get rattled.

I’m hoping that it serves us well. We haven’t faced any type of adversity to that level, and I’m hoping it helps us grow as we move forward and prepares us for the adversity that we’ll face as we go through the rest of this season and into the postseason,” Bahl said.

As the Mavs head into the match against Minnesota Crookston, putting last weekend behind them and looking towards the goals they want to achieve has been the mindset they have had this week.

“We definitely needed a couple of days. Today our message was let’s put this past weekend to rest and everything that we want is still on the table for us. Let’s focus on the big picture and set our eyes on the future. That’s what we tried to present to the team and I think they are motivated by that.

The Mavs will be looking to get back on track and put last weekend behind them.

“We need to make sure we don’t underestimate them. They played Augustana this past weekend, and Augustana, one of the better teams in our league, only beat them 1-0. So I just think from a mindset standpoint, we need to make sure that we’re going out there trying to be our best. It’s less about the opponent, and more about what we’re going to do and how we’re going to perform, and the standard we’re going to try to play to, and compete with,” Bahl said.

