Shooting near MSU campus

Law enforcement responded to a shooting on the eastern side of MSU’s campus shortly after 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to KEYC, emergency responders were called to the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive after multiple reports of gunshots. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, but later died.

The suspect fled the area on foot and was described by a witness as 6’2″, thin and wearing dark clothing.

A Star Alert message was sent out to students just before 1 a.m., advising students to stay away from the area. A second alert was sent out before 9 a.m., informing students about the shooting and that there was no active threat to campus safety.

The message encouraged students to be aware of their surroundings and to contact 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Write to Emma Johnson at emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...