Frightfully Fun Festivities: Multicultural Spooky Event

Minnesota State’s Multicultural Center hosted a spooky event Friday that included pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating, Origami and more.

Megan Heutmaker, Director of American Indian Affairs, said the event was the organization’s way of getting into the Halloween spirit.

“It’s all a celebration of Halloween,” said Heutmaker. “It is kind of informal and casual where you can just walk in and take part.”

She also said there were a variety of festivities for students to take part in.

“We have cookies that you can decorate and pumpkins that you can paint,” she said. “It is a form of de-stressing, connecting with others and enjoying the holiday. The purpose of the event is to bring people together, build relationships with one another and have fun.”

Heutmaker said her favorite part of the event is being able to see the organization’s hard work pay off.

“I enjoy spending time with the students in a less structured way,” said Heutmaker. “Usually when I meet with students it is because we have to do something such as discussing classes or financial aid. It’s fun to just sit around and have fun alongside the students.”

Elizabeth Tep, a student helping with the event as well as taking part in it, said that events such as this are important on campus because they nurture a sense of community.

“I think events like these are important because it brings everybody to one place.” said Tep. “I feel like a lot of other students, who do not usually come to the center, would not know about these kinds of events.”

She also said she has a goal of spreading the word about the organization and any of its events.

“We put on a lot of different events throughout the year,” she said. “As a student leader, I try to advertise the events on my own social media so that more people can come in and determine what the center is about and how it can help them or their friends.”

Tep said the center is a welcoming space for all to enjoy.

“It’s a nice place to hang out, do homework and enjoy being in the company of others while having a safe space where you can be yourself.”

She also said she looked forward to having fun as well as seeing the event unfold.

“My favorite part is decorating the cookies because I like the idea of decorating them and then eating them,” she said. “I also like painting the pumpkins and figuring out how I want to design them. I enjoy adding my own artistic styles.”

For those interested in learning more about the Multicultural Center, it is located on the CSU second floor in room 269.

Header Photo: The Multicultural Center threw a spooky Halloween event Friday, including activities such as pumpkin and cookie decorating, origami, and more. (Dylan Long/The Reporter)

