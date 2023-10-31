Mavs swept by Huskies at home

Continuing through the toughest part of their schedule continues, the Minnesota State Women’s hockey team was swept at home against the No. 10 St. St. Cloud State University Huskies.

In their first game Friday, they lost 3-1. The Mavs scored first on an unassisted goal from Kennedy Bobyck, her second of the season. The Huskies fired back with two goals of their own in the first. In the second period, they added another that led to the final score of 3-1. Senior Lauren Barbro saw 31 shots, stopping 28 as she was handed her third loss of the season.

“We need to be able to find opportunities to help Lauren. This is our third consecutive game where we didn’t capitalize on chances leaving us with one goal after sixty minutes,” said head coach John Harrington in a press release posted to the Maverick Athletics website. “If we are going to compete with good teams in this league we need to generate more goals.”

The next day, the Mavs were shut out 2-0. The Huskies scored their first goal just two minutes into the opening frame, and that would end up being the game-winner.



The Mavs outshot the Huskies 12-6 in the second, but were unable to get anything past Huskies goaltender Jojo Chobak, who posted her second shutout of the season. Suzette Faucher was in goal for the Mavs, and she stopped 24 of 26 shots, improving her save percentage to .878 on the year.

“We’ve had some good scoring chances throughout the game but just were not able to finish on excellent opportunities,” said Harrington. “We need to improve on our powerplay. Going 0-3 with three shots on the man advantage won’t get the job done.”

The Mavs will now head to Minneapolis to take on no. 4 Minnesota in their next series Nov. 3-4.

