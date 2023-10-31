Mayo Clinic, Maverick Athletics announce new partnership

Minnesota State Director Athletics Kevin Buisman announced Wednesday that Maverick Athletics is in the final stages of completing a new five-year, seven-month agreement with Mayo Clinic Health System.

This partnership will provide MSU Athletics a comprehensive sports medicine portfolio that will provide coaches and student-athletes holistic healthcare support.

The new partnership, which will come into effect Dec. 1, 2023, makes Mayo Clinic Health System the official provider of orthopedics and sports medicine for Maverick Athletics.

Additionally, Mayo will provide sideline coverage for football, men’s and women’s hockey and offer 450 hours of coverage for other sports.

Student-athletes and coaches may also participate in research to help shape the future of sports medicine care delivery.

The total value of the partnership will top $4.14 million with more than $2.59 million in funds through a series of cash payments and net sponsorship investments and an additional $1.55 million of orthopedic physician coverage and services that will be provided by Mayo over the term of the contract.

“We are pleased to announce this new partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System,” said Buisman in a press release posted to the Maverick Athletics Website. “It doesn’t get much better than aligning Minnesota State Athletics with one of the most recognizable brand names in the medical industry. This immediately further elevates the perception of our program and speaks volumes about our commitment to success. Mayo Clinic Health System is a world-class health organization and we are grateful for the investment they will be making in Maverick Athletics. We look forward to the start of an exciting new journey together.”

