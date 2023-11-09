Housing fair starts the conversation about 2024 off-campus housing

Living off campus is a great way for students to be more independent and start learning to be adults. With there being so many choices in Mankato, that can be overwhelming. Luckily for them, a housing fair happens three times each academic year, with the first taking place Tuesday in Centennial Student Union.

Assistant Director of Student Activities, Fraternity & Sorority Life and Off-Campus Housing John Bulcock said there’s a reason this event is done three times in an academic year: It gives students a chance to learn about housing so when they go home and visit their family, they can have answers.

“We have one in November because it’s when the housing search process typically starts. Property managers are going to their tenants saying, ‘Are you going to renew?’” said Bulcock. “January, it’s after the holiday break. Typically, they’ve had some conversations, and then we do one in March, the week after spring break, because typically around that time is when most students have made their decision about where they’re gonna live next year.”

One off-campus housing company in attendance was The Summit & Jacob Heights, about half a mile from campus and on the bus route. They offer two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with many amenities students will demand, such as hot tubs, 24-hour fitness centers and much more. Community Assistant Kameron Cook was there to answer questions future residents might have.

“We offer an easy way to have them submerge essentially into first-time renting. What we offer is individual leasing, roommate matching, furnished apartments and townhouses, which essentially makes it easier for students to merge into that lifestyle,” said Cook.

Cook said that the community within the complex makes The Summit & Jacob Heights different from the other housing companies.

“They allow you to create your own responsibility and have your own independence, but also we have on-site staff. So in that case, when you have questions, you’re able to talk to an actual person and from there, we’re accessible 24 hours a day as well,” said Cook.

Students can call The Summit & Jacob Heights at 507-388-2543 to set up a tour, ask questions or learn about upcoming specials and deals.

Student Keagan Ihle said he was looking for a new place to live with his girlfriend. They are not re-signing from their current lease as they had some issues with their lease. He said this fair was helpful to learn about other apartment complexes in Mankato.

“In a one-week period, they (the landlord) told us we were losing our study lounge. They are raising our rent by $80 a person and told us, ‘Hey, resign your lease or sign someone else on your apartment next year,’” said Ihle.

For more information on off-campus housing, students can head to https://offcampushousing.mnsu.edu/.

Header Photo: The Housing Fair, which occurs three times a year, allows students to get an idea of multiple apartment complexes in Mankato to see what fits their price, what amenities they offer and location relative to campus. (Dominic Bothe/The Reporter)

Write to Lauren Viska at lauren.viska@mnsu.edu

