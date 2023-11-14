A night of celebration ends in a nonconference loss

As the Mavs and Tommies took the ice in front of a sellout crowd of 1,314 fans at the Maple Grove Ice Arena, each team was representing more than their university.

The Tommies got the best of the Mavs in this game, ending with a final score of 4-1. Minnesota State now drops to 2-9 on the season and will be searching for their first win in November heading into their next series.

This game was played as a celebration of hockey, hosted by the US Hockey Hall of Fame. While still counting toward their final record, the Hall of Fame game was a quick intermission for each team to play a nonconference game with a deeper purpose than their usual weekend series. Additionally, the two teams only had to play one game that week, so it allows both sides to get some additional rest and reps before they resume their regularly scheduled conference games and tournaments as the season rages on.

The Mavs scored their only point in the first period on a goal from Shelbi Guttormson, which was assisted by Kennedy Bobyck. That would be the only goal scored in the first, and the teams headed into the second period with a 1-0 score.

In the second period, the Tommies got on the board twice to take the lead. They added two more goals in the third period to give us the final score of 4-1.

Lauren Barbro was in goal for the Mavs, and she stopped 25 shots on the night. Calla Frank picked up the goaltender win for the Tommies.

“We had some power play chances earlier in the game that we got to take advantage of,” said head coach John Harrington in a press release posted to the Maverick Athletics website. “Later in the game, giving up two late power play goals, it took the wind out of our sails. We’re looking forward to a chance to get back on the ice after the weekend off next week at Bemidji.”

Conference play resumes this week when the Mavs travel to Bemidji.

