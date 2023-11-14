MSU hosts International Festival for all

Since 1972, Minnesota State has hosted the Mankato Area International Festival. The festival is one of the largest international events in Minnesota, bringing in guests, students and civilians alike to celebrate and learn about different cultures. The festival was organized by the Kearney International Center, the Centennial Student Union, student organizations and members of the community.

Kristin Odland, a Retention Specialist for the Kearney International Center, said “We welcome, recruit, retain and provide events and programming and advising for all the international students at MSU. So, there are over 1700 international students here from around 100 countries. So we care for them.”

Odland also said “We just found that it’s a fun way to celebrate our large international student population and to welcome the community to come in and get a taste of the food and the music and things like that that we get to see on campus.”

Located in the entrance of the CSU as well as the Ballroom, numerous student organizations such as the Japanese Intercultural Association and the Student Association of India set up booths to discuss and share information about their culture, history and traditions. Local vendors also set up booths to sell items such as jewelry, pottery and woodwork.

An anonymous vendor said “I learned from a fellow vendor at another event of the festival, and I reached out to the organizer. And I received a prompt reply, an invitation to come.”

Entries for the photo contest were also featured at the festival. Guests were allowed to view photos in five different categories: Nature, Culture/Society, Mavs Abroad, Portrait and Abstract. Additionally, guests got to vote for the best photo in each category. The winners of this contest will be revealed tomorrow.

A fashion show was held at the Ostrander Auditorium, where clothing from various cultures was shown off by students to extreme applause and support from the audience.

The Ballroom featured booths where guests could purchase food such as onigiri and shawarma, while performers from different cultures danced and played music.

Odland said regarding the festival, “I hope for greater awareness and appreciation of the diversity and culture here.”

