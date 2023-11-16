CAN Jam to help the homeless

Professor Dale Haefner’s music management and concert production class arranged an event at Hooligans at Madison East Center for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week Wednesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Those who attended were encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, which goes to the Maverick Food Pantry on campus. Donors also received raffle tickets as a chance to win prizes which were donated by local businesses and citizens in the Mankato area.

Vocal and instrumental music students in the Department of Performing Arts attended the event to provide musical entertainment as well as local musicians. The event was free and open to the public, people of all ages were encouraged to attend and enjoy the music.

Steven Straub, the Student Events Team Public Relations Chair, said “The concert production class puts on events every year; that’s how we got the idea of it.”

“For this event, it’s not required that you donate, it’s free admission, but we’re heavily suggesting it. Anybody can come and drop off just any non-perishable food items, and then they get a raffle ticket and they can win prizes,” Straub said. “We reached out to a bunch of local businesses and asked them to donate stuff, so there’s gift cards, merch from local businesses, and then to donate to the food pantry, I’m positive you can just go and drop it off, and whoever’s working just talk to them, I’m sure they’re happy to accept anything. So yeah, that’s easy enough, and then to donate for the event, it’s a win-win. They get to help the food pantry, help other students, and also have a chance to one, enjoy some great music from students, and then also have a chance to win some cool stuff from local businesses.”

Professor Dale Haefner said, “The concert production class has been working hard to make this a fun night of music, food, and charity. I’m trying to teach the students how important it is to give back to the community. Giving back has a beneficial impact on people’s lives. Donating dry or canned goods to CAN Jam 2023 is a great way to assist Minnesota State Mankato students who are experiencing food insecurity.”

The Maverick Food Pantry is located in the walkway between Preska and Student Health Services, it is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 to 2 p.m. Each student can go and pick up food once per week.

Write to Ellie Meschke at eleanor.meschke@my.normandale.edu

