Use your voice to advocate

Everyone has their own specific takes on what they believe in. When certain subjects arise, we feel the need to speak out about them and share our opinions. Other times we feel the need to shrink back and let others do the talking. However, it is critical we allow ourselves to be heard. Those with the greater capability of making change effective take into account what we say. If we want to be the change we want to see in the world, we need to use our voices to advocate for what we want.

By speaking our minds, it allows us to find topics we are passionate about. Whether it’s for social issues, the environment, or healthcare, there are thousands of subjects to pick from and advocate for. Whether we choose to focus on one or multiple subjects, it allows us to gain a better understanding of the world around us and how components of our society function. When we learn about topics and organizations that interest us, we can find ways to help give back through fundraisers, protests and volunteer opportunities.

Advocating does more than just educate ourselves. It allows us to be able to educate others as well. For those unaware of certain issues in the world, we can show them resources and information to help them stay informed. Knowledge is power and sharing valuable information is one of the best gifts we can give to another person. This goes beyond just speaking with those who have similar ideas to us. We should also be open to listening to the opposing side. It does not mean at the end of the day we have to see eye-to-eye with someone who opposes our views on the world. It does, however, give us an idea of their views and broadens our perspectives beyond what we think about.

Raising our voices on subjects that need more awareness also helps contribute to certain causes. It can be as simple as sitting down and having a conversation with the director of an organization and asking them about their mission goal and how to get involved. Other times, it can be donating, attending rallies or reposting information for others to view on social media. Strength happens in numbers and the more people we can educate and inform, the more likely it is for change to happen sooner rather than later.

We should not be afraid to allow our voices to be silenced for fear of what others may think of us. We should exercise our First Amendment right and promote our freedom of speech. We are more capable of change than we think we are, but closed mouths don’t get fed, so let’s get out there and use our voices!

Like this: Like Loading...