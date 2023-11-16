Women look to get back on track in Bemidji

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team is off to a less-than-ideal start in the 2023-24 season. After a 2-0 start, the Mavs have dropped nine-straight games leading up to this weekend.

However, the Bemidji State Beavers have been having similar problems. The Beavers are 0-11-1 and are also on a nine-game losing streak. Both teams will be looking for their first conference win this weekend.

The Beavers possess a two-headed offensive attack. The duo of Hailey Armstrong and Taylor Nelson have combined for seven of the team’s eight goals this season. The freshman Armstrong has five goals on her own, but has yet to register an assist yet this season. Assists are more of Nelson’s thing, as she has four of them compared to two goals scored. However, the Beavers enter this weekend as the only team to be averaging less than a point per game, also while not scoring a single goal on the power play.

In goal, the Beavers have had a three-player show. Abbie Thompson, Emerald Kelly and Eva Filippova have combined for a 4.33 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.

This weekend’s series will be the 102nd and 103rd time the team’s have faced off. The Beavers hold the all-time series lead with 47-40-14 record, but the Mavs are 10-2-1 in games played since 2020.

As the Mavs keep moving forward in their season, they will play their next two games in Nashville, Tenn. at the Smashville Classic where their opponents will be Robert Morris and Boston University. Following the tournament, the Mavs will play their final two series of the calendar year against St. Thomas and no. 2 Ohio State before the holiday break.

Puck drop for this weekend’s matchup in Bemidji will be at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m Saturday.

