MSU student dies at Minneopa State Park

A 19-year-old male Minnesota State student died Saturday evening when he was trapped beneath a landslide at the base of the falls at Minneopa State Park just south of Mankato.

According to the Mankato Free Press, Jack R. Loso was visiting the park with family members at the time of the incident which was around 5 p.m. Saturday. When emergency responders arrived, they pronounced Loso was dead at the scene.

According to Minneopa State Park’s website, the trail that leads down to the base of the falls is closed until further notice.

The Ramsey County medical examiner determined the cause of death as accidental.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan of the Blue Earth County Sherriff’s Department said the incident is still under investigation.

Photo caption: Just to the left of the falls is where Jack R. Loso died Saturday evening after being trapped beneath a landslide. (Courtesy Minneopa State Park website)

Write to Emma Johnson at emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...