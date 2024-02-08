Mavs to take on Huskies in the Winter Carnival Series

After a series split against St. Thomas, the Minnesota State Mavericks travel to Michigan this weekend to face the Michigan Tech Huskies in the Winter Carnival series.

The Mavs sit second in the CCHA with 32 points while the Huskies are five points behind them with 27.

The Mavs are 1-1-2 against the Huskies in the Winter Carnival series.

The Mavs currently sit with a 14-10-4 overall record and a 10-6-2 conference record while the Huskies sit with a 11-12-6 overall record and a 8-8-2 conference record.

The last time these two teams played in November, the Huskies swept the Mavericks at home in two tightly contested games, beating them 3-2 in both.

The Mavs have been on a roll since their last matchup against the Huskies winning 10 of their last 16 games peaking at the right time in the latter end of the season.

Sam Morton has earned a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award as he is one of seven players in the conference to receive this honor.

Morton has been on a great run of form this season, but saw his five game point streak end against St. Thomas. Morton leads the CCHA in goals (19), points (29), shots per game (119), and faceoff wins (335).

Evan Murr continues to shine in his rookie season for the Mavs being named to the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year watchlist.

Murr led the CCHA rookies by accumulating six points in January with one goal and six assists contributing to him winning CCHA defensemen of the month in January.

Murr sits at 15 assists in the conference, two short behind first place while scoring five goals on the season thus far.

The Huskies are coming off a loss and a tie against Northern Michigan. The last series sweep for the Huskies came against the Mavs as they haven’t been able to replicate it since.

The Huskies haven’t been as good on the road this season, but have held their ground at home with a 6-5-3 winning record.

The Huskies will look to their star rookie Isaac Gordon to continue his impressive first season. Gordon is a front-runner for the CCHA rookie of the year and was named to the Tim Taylor Award watch list as he sits at second this year in goals with 14 only behind Morton.

The Huskies will also expect big performances from Chase Pietila who’s also been named to the Tim Taylor Award watch list and from their senior forward Ryland Mosley.

Mosley was an All-CCHA first team selection last season, and has kept up his form from last season scoring 13 goals and nine assists on the season so far.

Goaltenders Alex Tracy and Blake Pietila will be players to watch for the game as both goalies have been on track for great seasons thus far.

Tracy holds a .911 save percentage and 2.37 goals against in 23 games played so far. Tracy earned CCHA goaltender of the month in January after posting two shutouts.

Blake Pietila ranks eighth in the nation this season with 711 saves on the season. Pietila holds a .914 save percentage (second) and averages 27.35 saves a game (first).

Mavs have won six out of their last 10 games, and will look to continue that form.

The Mavericks play at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 5:07 p.m. Saturday at John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

