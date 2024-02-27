Lets stay connected

We live in a world where it is becoming harder to connect with people in a lot of ways. Whether it is due to people being divided on things such as political differences, people nowadays seem to find issues with each other over things that should not be that big of a deal.

With the nature of how various social media platforms are used today, they can be a pretty vile place to spend your time. A lot of these sites now are filled with people wanting to spread hate and their misery onto others.

Apart from just the people that are looking to bring their negative energy to others on social media, a lot of us use it for leisure as well. Without the intent of hurting others, but to have a laugh and see what people are up to.

While using it for those reasons is totally fine, we need to make sure that we are still making time to have genuine human interactions so that we can connect more as a society.

There are ways that we can do this as students that take very minimal effort and can lead to us feeling like we are getting that connection that we all need. For example, the typical student has their headphones in or looking at their phone when wandering around campus to get to class or any other endeavor. How about we take our eyes away from our screens, and pay attention to what’s going on around us. Of course there will be times where we are in a rush and we just need to get from point A to B. Totally understandable. However, the times we aren’t in a massive rush, let’s give each other a smile, a wave or a head nod. It shouldn’t be something we shy away from. We’re all students that are just trying to do the best we can and get our education. That is the common ground that we can find at a minimum.

When we are hanging out with our friends and family, are we really living in the moment and appreciating each other’s company? As good of a time as scrolling through Instagram can be, it doesn’t beat the feeling of talking to somebody you care about and sharing stories and ideas with one another. Especially with the stage of our lives that we are at, once we are out of here, we go into the real world. Take advantage of that time we have before real life stress takes over and not the stress of a deadline for an assignment.

