The importance of celebrating Women’s History Month

Women are mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, nieces, cousins and friends. Women are teachers, doctors, scientists, artists, designers, authors, politicians and police officers.

Women impact our lives every day; March serves as the month to celebrate and give gratitude to all women throughout history.

Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month,” according to the Library of Congress. This month celebrates the achievements and contributions women have made to the United States.

Before female pioneers and activists challenged their placement in society, women were deemed inferior to men. Women could not vote. Women could not learn. Women could not work. Women lacked fundamental rights to education, employment and bodily autonomy.

In order for women to face different treatment in the world, influential figures like Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie and Ada Lovelace paved the way to open doors for future generations. The aviator, chemist and computer programmer proved women were able to complete the same jobs as men, rather than completing house chores and taking care of children.

Leaders such as first-lady and women’s rights activist Eleanor Roosevelt and education activist Malala Yousafzai showed women they are capable of creating change despite being confronted with adversity.

In the entertainment and arts industry, women like Frida Kahlo and Aretha Franklin brought in large audiences who glorified their talents, igniting a spark in young girls to achieve their artistic and musical dreams.

Outside of the textbook, women in our personal lives like our mothers, sisters and friends have likely installed the support of women, and embraced movements happening in the world.

In order to celebrate women in our own lives and significant female figures around the world, there are numerous things we can do on a small scale to show our appreciation or bring about conversation on gender equality.

One way to start is by sharing content on social media to spread awareness about Women’s History Month, whether it is by posting an inspirational quote, a photo or a video.

There are also a plethora of women-related events going on around the U.S. during the Month of march, and closer to home at Minnesota State. We can continue to show our support by joining in on a women’s walk or an art event.

During this month, we could also start as simple as watching movies with female leads, listening to music produced by women, purchasing from small businesses owned by women, complimenting women walking past us and doing research on women’s issues, past and present.

Women have come a long way, but there is still a far road ahead, and it is important to continue to celebrate women this month and every other month on the calendar.

