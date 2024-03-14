BBNO$ set to perform at MSU

The Student Events Team announced Monday BBNO$ would be the headliner for the spring concert. BBNO$ will be playing April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bresnan Arena.

The Canadian singer is best known for his songs “edamame” with Rich Brian and “wussup” with Yung Gravy which were featured on his fifth studio album “Eat Ya Veggies.” The album garnered over one billion streams. He was also named a “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” in 2020.

Opening for BBNO$ is local Mankato band Irie Minds. Alumni of Minnesota State, the band is most known for reggae music. Their most popular songs include “Unbreakable,” “People Talk” and “Midnight Lover.” The band has toured around the Midwest including Minneapolis and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Student tickets are $15, student guests are $20 and staff/public tickets are $40. VIP tickets, which include early access into the event, a signed poster and a pre-party before the concert, are $75. Tickets are currently on sale at mnsueventtickets.universitytickets.com.

