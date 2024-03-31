DOUBLE NATTYS!!

Two days, two titles … It’s too good!

In just 24 hours, the Minnesota State’s women’s and men’s basketball teams each proved they were the best DII basketball teams in the nation.

On Friday, the women’s team used stifling defense and a dizzying amount of turnovers to rout Texas Women’s University, 89-73. And on Saturday, the men equaled that feat with a gutsy 88-85 win — a win sealed by a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Kyreese Willingham with just .08 seconds to play.

The men’s win gave the team its first-ever national title. For the women, it was their first title since 2009, the year they won their first.

Not since 1984 has a college or university won both men’s and women’s basketball national championships. That year, Central Missouri did it.

“This is a storybook ending,” said Malik Willingham during televised interviews after the game. “Me and my brother talked about this way back at the park, winning a championship together. And passing to him for the winning basket, it’s crazy.”

Tuesday’s edition of The Reporter will have a full recap of both games as well as scenes from the “Welcome Home Celebration,” set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday in Bresnan Arena. It is free and open to the public.

Photos: Courtesy Maverick Athletics

