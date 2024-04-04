Champions league quarter finals predictions

With the UEFA Champions League quarter finals under a week away, it is time to predict the ties to see who will advance and who will perish.

The quarter finals this year are some of the most even matchups that have been seen in a long time in the Champions League, and will be a sight to see.

Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are evenly matched teams. Both teams are top teams in Europe, but have yet to show anything for it in the Champions League in the past few years.

Atletico’s gritty and defensive style of play have gotten them far before in the Champions League, but they were forced to play more offensively and possession based against Inter, which paid dividends in their phenomenal comeback win.

Atletico are defensive juggernauts with the ability to catch any opponent off guard. With Diego Simone at the helm coaching and Antoine Griezmann up top, Atleti will be a force to be reckoned with.

Dortmund have won their past two games and displayed a world class performance against Bayern Munich by beating them 2-0 Saturday. Dortmund have gone under the radar after their stale performances in December, but have really picked it up recently by stringing up a great run of performances.

Jadon Sancho has gained some of his form back since his return to Dortmund, which makes Dortmund very dangerous if he’s at his best.

Dortmund have a good squad with great depth, but can’t put a foot wrong if they want to beat the defensive block of Atletico.

I predict Atletico Madrid will beat Dortmund 4-3 on aggregate.

Barcelona vs PSG

Barcelona and PSG have both had seasons to forget by the standards that the clubs have set, but both teams will not be disappointed with this matchup.

Barcelona have really picked up things ever since Xavi Hernandez announced he was leaving at the end of the season.

Barca haven’t lost a game since January 27th and have played some quality football lately. They showcased it in the round of 16 against Napoli. Barca will need to play with the poise and conviction that they’ve shown lately if they want to beat PSG.

Lamine Yamal has been the spark for this team offensively along with Robert Lewandowski, and if both players show up then Barca can find themselves in the semi finals.

PSG have seemingly claimed Ligue 1. They sit 12 points clear at the top, but have been inconsistent all year.

PSG have a deep squad with solid and talented players including Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele, Warren Zaire-Emery and Marco Ansensio who can all be game changers and win games for PSG.

However, there is one man who keeps PSG in contention and will keep them the favorites in this tie. Kylian Mbappe is the key factor for PSG. The young star already has 38 goals in all competitions so far this year. He’s one of the best in the world, and if he’s playing at the level he’s been at this year, then PSG will find itself one step closer to the final.

I predict PSG to win 3-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

The last time Arsenal were in the Champions League, they faced Bayern where they lost 10-2 on aggregate. So it’s safe to say Arsenal will be looking for redemption.

Arsenal have had a great season so far, sitting top of the premier league and coming back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Porto in penalties to advance to this stage.

The Gunners have been waiting for this moment, and if they continue to play the way they have been thus far, then the only team that will stop them in this tie will be themselves.

Bayern Munich have had a terrible season. They’re on the verge of losing their first league title in 11 years. Bayern simply haven’t been playing good enough football this year, and have looked very stagnant at times under Thomas Tuchel.

Harry Kane has been one of the few highlights for Bayern this year as he has scored 37 goals so far this season in the Bundesliga (31) and Champions League combined (6). The Englishman is among the best in the world and can turn the tide around for Bayern along with young star Jamal Musiala.

I predict Arsenal to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The last two Champions League winners and arguably the favorites to win it all meet again. Madrid and City have faced each other in the last two semi finals and the winner of the tie has gone on to win it all.

Real Madrid have been top tier this season, especially since the arrival of Jude Bellingham. The Spanish giants have won their last three games and are set to be at full strength with the arrival of some of their players back from injury.

Real Madrid are the kings of the Champions League, and taking them down will be a heavy task for the Citizens.

Manchester City have had an interesting season. They sit third in the Premier League after a run of very inconsistent and bad performances this year. Manchester City can never be counted out as the Citizens always find a way.

Erling Haaland looks like a shadow of the player he was last season and has been a big question mark for City. The return of Kevin De Bruyne has been having a strong impact, and with him in the game, you can never count the defending champions out.

I predict Real Madrid to win 6-4 on aggregate.

Header Photo: Real Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (M. Gracia Jimenez/ The Associated Press)

Write to Ahmed Hassan at ahmed.hassan.4@mnsu.edu

