Minnesota State tennis looks to close regular season out strong

The Minnesota State women’s tennis team is 13 games through its regular season schedule, and it has its eyes set on the conference tournament as it closes the regular season out at home.

Last week, the team dropped its only contest 5-2 on the road against the University of Nebraska-Omaha at Miracle Hill Tennis Center. The Mavericks lost two of three doubles sets while the other went unfinished.

In the No. 1 doubles match, UNO’s Zoe Adkins and Paula Arcarons defeated MSU’s Freia Lawrence and Avery Stilwell 6-3. In the 2’s, UNO’s Summer Shannon and Keegan VanPelt vs. MSU’s Chiara Carnelutti and Podmogilnaia 5-5 went unfinished. The third singles match had UNO’s Colby Kelley and Addison Miller defeating MSU’s McKenna DeMarce and Elizabeth Felderman 6-4.

The Mavericks won two of six singles matches.

In the No. 1 singles, UNO’s Zoe Adkins defeated MSU’s Freia Lawrence 6-2 and 6-4. UNO’s Khayli Buckels defeated MSU’s Chiara Carnelutti 6-2 and 6-0 in the no. 2 match, but Avery Stilwell and Daria Podmogilnaia won the no. 3 and no. 4 matches, respectively.

UNO’s Addison Miller and Brooke Covington defeated MSU’s Elizabeth Felderman and McKenna DeMarce in the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches.

Following the match, head coach Tristen Bryant-Otake reflected on their opportunity to play a school much bigger than MSU.

“It was a fun match today,” said Bryant-Otake. “It’s always good when we get an opportunity to face Division I competition. I think we competed well, having some close doubles matches, then having two three setters in singles. Omaha is a great team and I was glad they hosted us. I believe facing this level is positive for us leading up to the conference tournament. We are excited to close out the regular season at home next weekend.”

Through 13 games the Mavericks are 7-6 and return home in St. Peter to host Minnesota Crookston 7 p.m. Friday. They will close out the regular season the very next day against Bemidji State University in the Swanson Tennis Center.

The NSIC Tournament will be held April 26-28 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The NCAA Regional Tournament is on May 6-7 before the NCAA Championships take place May 20-25.

