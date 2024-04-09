Mavericks continue winning ways after beating Minot State

After a long awaited wait, the Minnesota State men’s returned home last weekend and stood their ground against the Minot State Beavers getting its fourth consecutive series win.

The Mavericks defeated the Beavers in a four-game series playing in double headers on Saturday and Friday. The Mavericks lost game one Friday 7-3 and won game two 13-3. The Mavericks went undefeated Saturday beating the Beavers 14-12 and 16-5.

Louis Magers said he was pleased with the Mavericks’ ability to come back after losing the first game.

“It was good to be able to win the series at home, especially after dropping the series at home,” said Magers. “The big thing for us is having the mindset that we aren’t able to take any pitches, innings and games off.”

After the series win, the Mavericks sit third in the conference holding a 18-11 overall record and a 14-5 conference record.

The Mavericks entered Friday’s game on a good run of form keeping it’s win streak alive after sweeping Minnesota Duluth.

The Mavericks lost their footing in game one early, giving up seven runs in the first five innings. The Mavs got one back in the bottom of the fifth and two more runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Beavers took game one.

The Mavs turned the tables in game two as the offense erupted for the Mavs leading to eight runs scored in the first three innings. The Beavers responded getting three runs through the third and fourth innings, but were held scoreless the rest of the game.

The Maverick offense continued its tear scoring on five runs through the fifth and sixth innings. Mitch Gutknecht finished the Beavers off in the bottom of the seventh.

Matthew Fleischhacker and Aidan Byrne dominated for the Mavs, combining for two runs, seven hits and five RBIS.

“It was exciting for everyone to be back playing in front of our fans at Bowyer Field,” head coach Matt Magers stated. “In game one, we were unable to get anything going offensively due to starting pitching keeping us off balance. In game two, we were able to string together numerous big innings delivering us the win.”

Game one on Saturday started similarly to game one on Friday as the Mavs found themselves down 7-2 in the bottom of the third inning. The Mavericks were able to shift their fortunes, though, after Magers smashed home his seventh homerun of the season sparking the Mavs’ comeback.

The Beavers and Mavs traded five-run fourth innings as the Mavs cut the Beavers lead down to two. Ryan Wickman’s sixth homerun of the season in the bottom of the sixth inched the Mavs closer.

The Mavs took control and completed the comeback in the bottom of the sixth after scoring three runs to complete the comeback in dramatic fashion.

In game two, the Beavers got off to a good start scoring two runs. The Mavs scored five runs in the bottom of the first with a sign of more to come. The Mavericks proceeded to dominate, scoring 11 more unanswered runs.

“Two big wins today from our club,” head coach Matt Magers stated. “We had an impressive comeback in game one, overcoming adversity, and saw big-time production from our lineup throughout the day. Matthaidess and Crowley kept a very good Minot State offense in check.”

The Mavs are back in action at home against Winona State on Wednesday in double headers at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Bowyer Field.

