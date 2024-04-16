Mavericks on fire with eighth win a row

The Minnesota State men’s baseball team’s run of dominance continues after they swept the Bemidji State Beavers for their eighth win in a row.

The Mavericks entered the series on a five-game win streak traveling to Bemidji to face the Beavers in a three-game series. The Mavs dominated beating the Beavers Saturday beating them 21-0 and 18-1 which continued the momentum into Sunday with an 11-6 win.

The Mavericks propelled to second in the conference standing after the sweep. They now hold a 23-11 record and 19-5 conference record.

The Mavericks however are not settling for second as Louis Magers wants to make the push for first.

“We like where we are at, but want that #1 spot,” said Magers. “We have the chance to do that with the rest of our games this month.”

The Mavericks entered game one fresh off a series sweep against Winona State at home and are outscoring opponents 99-25 since April 5th.

The Mavericks got the scoring started in the second inning with one run and didn’t look back by going on a tear the rest of the game. They scored 20 more runs while the Maverick pitching staff held the Beavers scoreless in seven innings.

The Mavericks kept the same energy in game two as they started off the top of the first inning by scoring six runs. The Mavs were unable to get anything going in the second inning, but found the spark in the third inning by scoring five runs.

The Mavs kept the momentum going by scoring seven more runs between the fourth and seventh innings to close out the Beavers. Ryan Wickman collected two steals in game two, and he took sole possession of fifth place among MSU All-time steal leaders.

The Mavericks collected runs in 11/14 of the innings that were played in both games, out-hitting the Beavers 37-8. The Mavs were able to find versatility in the offense as 16 players registered a run, while 12 players recorded an RBI against the Beaver pitching rotation.

Ryan Friedges, Magers, Tanner Thompson and Zach Stroch were highlights of the offense, as they scored two or more runs and recorded four or more RBIs.

Magers had a good day at the mound, collecting seven strikeouts and holding five scoreless innings.

The Mavs took the lead early in game two by scoring runs in each of the first four innings, and took an 8-1 lead. The Beavers made a push through the fifth and seventh innings by holding the Maverick offense scoreless in that time frame, while getting their second run of the game in the fifth to cut the Maverick lead to six.

Magers helped take the game for the Mavs in the top of the eighth with an RBI double to right field. The Beavers still kept on fighting, scoring four in the eighth and ninth innings to chip at the Maverick lead, but it was too little too late.

“Our pitchers did an exceptional job throwing strikes, especially George making his first career start,” head coach Matt Magers stated. “Offensively we produced up and down the lineup, scoring in six different innings. Byrne especially had a great day at the plate and on the bases.”

Aidan Byrne and Matthew Fleischhacker led the way for the Maverick offense. Byrne went 5-5 at the plate, along with scoring two runs and two RBIs. He also got a career-high four stolen bases. Fleischhacker was responsible for three of the Mavericks’ walks on the day.

Sam George dominated for the Mavs on the mound as he collected eight strikeouts and threw the Mavs first immaculate inning of the season in the bottom of the second by recording 36 of 43 pitches for strikes.

“It was good to get three wins on the road, we are in the home stretch of our conference schedule now,” said Magers.

The Mavericks are back in action Wednesday away at Sioux Falls to face USF in a doubleheader at 1:30 p.m.

Header Photo: The Minnesota State baseball team are back in action Wednesday away at Sioux Falls to face USF in a doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. (Courtesy Maverick Athletics)

Write to Ahmed Hassan at ahmed.hassan.4@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...