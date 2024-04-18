Mavericks to take on Minnesota Crookston

The Minnesota State men’s baseball team returns home to take on the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles in a three-game series.

The Mavs currently have a 24-12 overall record and a 20-6 conference record which keeps them in second in the conference standings after their two-game series against the University of Sioux Falls.

The Mavericks faced the University of Sioux Falls Wednesday where they split their two-game series. The Mavs lost game one 5-3, but redeemed themselves in game two winning 10-4.

After the split, MSU Head Coach Matt Magers said he was impressed with his team’s play.

“Fischer, Magers, Wickman and Baker showed off their pop at the plate while Matthaidess stepped up in relief giving us five quality innings,” he said.

Louis Magers, Ryan Wickman and Matthew Fleischhacker led the Mavericks in game two with all three players accumulating two runs.

The Golden Eagles currently hold a 23-12 overall record and a 17-8 conference record which places them fifth in the conference standings after a two-game series against Bemidji State.

The Maverick offense has been on a tear recently catching heat in their past eight games (prior to game vs USF) outsourcing their opponents 110-31 with 16 of those runs coming from homeruns. The Mavs’ batting has also been on fire averaging a .429 batting average with 112 hits to go along with it.

The Mavericks have dominated the small ball categories leading the conference in runs, walks, sacrifice flies, hit by pitches and on base percentage. The Mavs are nationally ranked 12th in on base percentage and 26th in hit-by pitches.

Aidan Byrne, Zach Stroch and Magers have led the Mavs offensively recently, combining for 43 of the Mavs 112 hits over the last eight games. Byrne raised his batting average from .636 to .424 during the Mavs winning streak which made it the sixth best in the conference.

Magers and Fleischhacker continue to perform for the Mavs on the mound as the pair had combined for 70 of the Mavs 97 walks this season which leads the conference.

Ryan Wickman has been solid on the base path season recently climbing up the rankings in the history books fifth all time in MSU all time steals with 50. Wickman has 19 stolen bases so far on the season.

The Golden Eagles faced Bemidji State Wednesday and swept them winning 8-3 in game one and keeping the momentum in game two winning 15-1.

Teddy Giefer leads the Golden Eagle offense as he leads the team in batting average (.382), RBI (40), on-base percentage (.466) and slugging percentage (.618).

The Golden Eagles staff is ranked eighth best in the conference in batting average against (.292) and ERA (6.04) while also ranking fourth in strikeouts (261).

The Mavericks are back in action Saturday to host Minnesota Crookston in a three-game series at Bowyer Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Header Photo: The Minnesota State baseball team are nationally ranked 12th in on base percentage and 26th in hit-by pitches. (Courtesy Maverick Athletics)

Write Ahmed Hassan at ahmed.hassan.4@mnsu.edu

