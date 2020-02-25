Students raise over $20,000 during Mavathon

CSU holds multiple events to successfully fundraise charity for children

Andrew Bravo

Staff Photographer

Students, faculty and members of various organizations on campus gathered for Mavathon Saturday afternoon. The dance marathon is a student-led nationwide movement that partners with Gillette’s Children Hospital networks to provide awareness and funds to help children in need within the community.

The event proved to be a success with $20,185.31 collected in donations.

Teams of various colors competed to raise the most money through a number of means, ranging from registering and creating fundraising pages to participating in events on campus and using social media to reach out for donations.

Led by different Morale Captains, each team was led through a number of games and events in order to continue raising money as the night proceeded. Highlights of the night included games like Face the Cookie, a scavenger hunt and a live DJ who got people up and dancing throughout the night.

With set up beginning as early as 8 a.m. going until 11 p.m., the event had numerous volunteers working to ensure that the program went smoothly.

An event of this magnitude does not happen overnight. The executive board behind the organization had been working since the beginning of the academic year in order to ensure that progress moved smoothly in the coordination of the fundraiser.

Meeting every week, each respective chair would update everyone and bring forward new ideas for how to raise money for the fundraiser. In addition to making packets and assigning business for each position, positions like sponsorship chair were responsible for contacting businesses to ask for donations to the cause.

Additionally, from doing different activities and raising money, the culmination of months of work came to fruition when patrons were able to honor patients and their families, such as Madison Harbarth.

Diagnosed with sacral agenesis syndrome, or abnormal development of the spine, she has been coming to Mavathon since its inception. That night in the ballroom, she and her family were able to share how they benefit from the hard work of everyone involved in the community who put Mavathon together. After showing a video and how the dance marathon has changed her life, her mother was able to share that the wheelchair-accessible park used by kids in the community is receiving updates this year.

Header photo: Purple team leader Michael Casey poses for a selfie with patrons in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom during Mavathon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. Students joined different teams that competed to raise the money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a nonprofit organization which aims to raise awareness for sick and injured kids being treated at local hospitals. (Andrew Bravo/MSU Reporter)