Military aircraft fly over Mankato hospital to salute healthcare workers

Mansoor Ahmad

Web Editor

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft flew over Mayo Clinic Mankato to honor healthcare workers currently busy fighting the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.



The two aircraft belonged to the 133rd Airlift Wing and the Air Force Reserve’s 934th Airlift Wing, and flew from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul Joint Air Reserve Station.



Military aircraft have been flying over several cities all across the country to show their respects to essential workers, especially those in the healthcare field. Currently, there are over 11,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, of which over 7,500 patients have recovered from the disease.