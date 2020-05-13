Military aircraft fly over Mankato hospital to salute healthcare workers
Mansoor Ahmad
Web Editor
Two C-130 Hercules aircraft flew over Mayo Clinic Mankato to honor healthcare workers currently busy fighting the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.
The two aircraft belonged to the 133rd Airlift Wing and the Air Force Reserve’s 934th Airlift Wing, and flew from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul Joint Air Reserve Station.
Military aircraft have been flying over several cities all across the country to show their respects to essential workers, especially those in the healthcare field. Currently, there are over 11,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, of which over 7,500 patients have recovered from the disease.
One thought on “Military aircraft fly over Mankato hospital to salute healthcare workers”
Great job my dearest son Mansoor & salutes to my colleagues here & world over . I wish I could but am stuck in Mankato due to no flights to Saudi Arabia where I am serving in Ministry of health as a Doctor. Meanwhile, I do offer my services required by anyone to help.