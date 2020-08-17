President Trump stops in Mankato to win over Minnesota voters

Maxwell Mayleben ® Editor in Chief |

Photos by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor |

President Donald Trump made a brief visit to Mankato in order to attempt to win favor among Minnesotans for the upcoming election.

Trump merely missed out on winning Minnesota during the 2016 election, losing by only 1.5% of the vote. Democrats have won the state for 11 consecutive elections, with the last Republican win of the state being in 1972 with Richard Nixon.

Trump flew into the Mankato Regional Airport to a large crowd of loyal supporters, eager to hear what the president had to say.

After issues with the wind and his teleprompters, Trump began his speech by calling out numerous Minnesota Republican candidates such as Jason Lewis, Jim Hagedorn, Michelle Fischbach, Tyler Kistner and Lacy Johnson. The president also spoke highly of Mike Lindell, the creator of MyPillow, who has been an active supporter of Trump since the 2016 election.

During his speech, Trump talked about several issues that pertain to his base in Minnesota, such as jobs, COVID-19, economic policies, law enforcement and his opponent Joe Biden.

Trump spoke on the industry in Minnesota, and his efforts to bring back iron mining to the state. “Look at your mining industry was crushed by dumping tons and tons of cheap iron and steel into our country,” said Trump.

The president also worked a law and order approach into his speech, criticizing Minneapolis for its stance on “terminating” the police force. He then went on to take credit for bringing back order to the city by sending in the National Guard.

He also criticized Biden and his vice president pick Kamala Harris for her socialist policies as well as Biden’s habit of misspeaking. “He always gets New Hampshire mixed up with Vermont,” said Trump.

He also spoke of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, which immediately drew several boos and whistles from the crowd. “This woman is crazy. She’s a horrible woman who hates our country,” said Trump. Congresswoman Omar, the U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional district, has been very vocal against many of the president’s policies.

After his speech, the President Trump boarded Air Force One and flew to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for another airport speech.